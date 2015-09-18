(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, shaking off a negative lead from Wall Street after the head of the central bank made reassuring comments about the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5 percent, or 23.7 points, higher at 5,170.5, taking this week's gains to 2 percent.

Contributing to the positive session, all of the big four banks closed in the black, led by a 1.3 percent rally in Westpac Banking Corp.

RBA Governor Glenn Stevens gave an upbeat assessment of the economy, helping offset a more cautious tone from the Federal Reserve, which delayed a long-expected hike in U.S. interest rates.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.3 percent, or 17.8 points, higher at 5,712.1. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)