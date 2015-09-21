SYDNEY, Sept 22 Australian shares are set to recoup some of Monday's steep losses on Tuesday, helped by higher metals and oil prices and a rebound on Wall Street. Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,089.0, a 22.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a firmer opening. The benchmark slid 2 percent on Monday on worries about global growth. Coal miner New Hope Corp is likely to climb after surprising the market with a special dividend at its annual results on Tuesday. It reported a 25 percent rise in profit before writedowns on oil assets and a coal-to-liquids plant. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 5 points, to 5,688.55 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)