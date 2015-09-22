Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
SYDNEY, Sept 22 Australian shares found a steadier footing on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in oil and gas producers, but investors showed no conviction ahead of a closely watched survey of China's manufacturing sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7 percent, or 37.4 points, higher at 5,103.6, steadying from Monday's 2.0-percent slide.
Traders said China's flash PMI survey on Wednesday will set the tone for the market with any signs of weakness likely to hit risk appetite hard.
Sectors that were heavily sold off on Monday found some buyers. Among the best performers were oil and gas producers, with Woodside Petroleum closing 2.8 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished up 0.2 percent, or 13.3 points, at 5,696.8. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.