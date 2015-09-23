* Commodity prices weighing on resources stocks
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Australian shares
fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as concerns about the
economic outlook for top trading partner China sent commodity
prices lower, hitting sentiment towards stocks across the board.
Activity in China's factory sector fell to its weakest level
in 6-1/2 years as domestic and export demand continued to slump,
a private survey showed.
Overnight, copper prices slid 3.6 percent, while oil
was off 2 percent and iron ore dipped 1.8 percent as the Chinese
government's efforts to stimulate growth failed to calm nerves
in global markets.
By 0243 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.0
percent or 103.6 points at 5,000.0 points. The benchmark is down
4 percent from its September peak and down 7 percent for the
year so far.
"The conviction to buy the market is falling through the
floor," said IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.
"It's at a point where the U.S. is going to stop giving you
money (via quantitative easing), maybe in Europe the whole
stimulus may not be working, and from an Australian-centric
point of view, what is going on with China?"
Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton was down nearly 4
percent, near a seven-year low hit in August, as plans to raise
money with hybrid securities added to unease over its exposure
to faltering commodities demand.
Rival Rio Tinto dropped 2.6 percent while BHP
spin-off South32 tumbled 5.3 percent.
Energy stocks also fell in step with the oil price, with
Woodside Petroleum off 2.5 percent while its takeover
target Oil Search lost 0.9 percent, propped up by the
prospect of a buyout.
Among banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp both shed 2.7 percent while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National
Australia Bank declined 2 percent each.
Retailers fared no better, with supermarket firm Woolworths
sliding 2 percent and Wesfarmers, which owns
rival Coles, falling 1.8 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1
percent, or 6.53 points, lower to 5,690.26. It has proved
resilient to further signs of a weakness in China, New Zealand's
top export market.
Shares in petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd was the top
performer, up 3.2 percent after it said its acquisition of
Chevron New Zealand was on track.
Infrastructure investor Infratil rose 2 percent while
telecoms firm Spark fell around 4 percent.
Focus is on giant cooperative Fonterra's annual results on
Thursday with investors looking for fresh clues on its farmgate
milk price forecast.
