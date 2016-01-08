* Stocks down 6 pct year to date, worst first week on record

* Sixth straight day of declines

* China rethinking market calming measures

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 8 Australian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Friday, headed for their worst start to a year on record, but recovered slightly after China's exchanges opened higher.

China's major stock indexes rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday after Beijing dropped a circuit breaker mechanism blamed for aggravating market crashes this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.4 percent in early trading but recovered briefly when the Shanghai Stock Exchange opened in positive territory. By 0147 GMT, the index was down 42.3 points, or 0.9 percent, at 4,678.0.

The benchmark is down more than 6 percent for the year so far, making for its worst opening week on record.

"There's no doubt it is a very, very tough time, and the fact that our largest trading partner is currenty being questioned on whether it has control of its economy is making things pretty tough," said IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.

"The possible fallout of China having a hard landing is always going to have a massive effect on our economy."

Financial stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 1.7 percent, National Australia Bank down 1.4 percent, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group down 0.5 percent and Westpac Banking Corp off by 0.3 percent.

Fund manager Perpetual was down 4 percent.

Dairy exporters also fell, on concerns about their exposure to Chinese consumer demand. Bega Cheese dropped 7 percent and Blackmores, the company it is joining to export baby formula to China, was down 2.5 percent.

Miners defied the index and edged higher amid signs a downturn in commodity prices may be over. Rio Tinto fell 2.3 percent while rival BHP Billiton was flat. BHP spin-off South32 was up nearly 3 percent.

Energy stocks also rose amid hopes the oil price had stabilised after hitting 12-year lows. Woodside Petroleum was up 3 percent and Oil Search added 1.4 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 1.1 percent, or 68.53 points, at 6,144.56.

There were two gainers, Steel & Tube, up 2.2 percent and Kathmandu, up 2.0 percent. Hardest hit were another dairy company, A2 Milk, down 9.2 percent and telco Chorus, down 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)