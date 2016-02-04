SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 4 Australian shares rebounded on Thursday as a surge in oil and other commodities brought relief to hard-hit resource companies and helped recoup a little of the week's heavy losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 70.0 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,946.8 at the midsession.

Gains were led by BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd which lifted the ASX 300 Metals & Mining Index over 6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 Energy index added 3.8 percent after Wednesday's 8 percent surge in oil prices boosted producers such as Santos Ltd.

Crude oil futures extended their gains on Thursday courtesy of a weaker U.S. dollar and unconfirmed talk of producers potentially meeting to discuss output cuts.

The bounce spread to the major banks which were all up between 1 and 2 percent after some heavy losses recently.

Not so lucky was investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which shed 6 percent after reporting a fall in December quarter net profit.

Also under pressure was medical supplies maker Ansell Ltd which slid 18 percent to its lowest in almost 3 years after issuing a profit warning.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively unchanged Thursday, lifting 5 points to 6.138.68.

The biggest gainers were Nuplex, which rose 3.7 percent and A2 Milk, up 3.5 percent. The biggest losers were Z Energy, down 1.7 percent.

Sentiment improved after U.S. stocks rallied late Wednesday but trading was fairly tepid with most investors now waiting for company earnings to provide direction.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)