By Colin Packham and Rebecca Howard

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Friday, coming off a two-week high touched in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 26 points to 4,966.1 by 0123 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent on Thursday when prices hit a two-week high of 4,992.

Financials led the Australian benchmark lower, with National Australia Bank and ANZ Bank both falling more than 1 percent.

The energy sector also fell, led by losses of Santos Ltd , which fell 5 percent after the Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX, which rejected a A$7.1 billion ($5.04 billion) takeover last year, slid to a loss of A$2.7 billion in 2015.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 13 points to 6,124.07 on Friday.

The biggest gainers were Chorus, up 4.9 percent. The company posted a sharply lower net profit but investors were cheered when it said it would resume paying dividends. Auckland Airport was up 3.1 percent after it reported a 25 percent lift in its HY net profit and lifted its guidance.

"Good results are being well received by the market," giving sentiment an overall lift, said Craigs Investment Partners Investment Advisor Belinda Stanley.

In the other direction A2 Milk was trading down 6.9 percent on profit taking after its sharp gains earlier in the week.

($1 = 1.4075 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Reporting by Rebecca Howard)