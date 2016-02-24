SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 24 Australian shares fell on Wednesday as a renewed slide in oil prices took a heavy toll on the resources sector, but encouraging earnings from healthcare firms helped lift New Zealand stocks.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed around 1.6 percent, or 78.69 points, to 4,900.90 by 0157 GMT, stepping back further from a three-week peak of 5,035.60 set a day earlier.

Among the worst performers, engineering firm WorleyParsons slumped more than 10 percent after reporting a big drop in profit and scrapping its interim dividend.

BHP Billiton declined 6.8 percent, while fellow global miner Rio Tinto slid 5.3 percent. Oil and energy producer Santos fell 4.5 percent.

"Today's market movement is not surprising given what we saw in the U.S. overnight and considering what's happening to oil prices," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.

Oil prices extended sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The major banks were not spared either, with all big four lenders down over 2 percent.

In contrast, gains in New Zealand's healthcare sector helped push the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 0.84 percent, or 51.61 points, to 6,227.28.

Healthcare firm Ebos Group rose 5.0 percent after announcing its half-year net profit after tax rose 18.9 percent.

Aged care and retirement village operator Metlifecare climbed 6.5 percent as investors cheered a threefold surge in its half year net profit.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)