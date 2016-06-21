SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 21 Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly optimistic that the United Kingdom will vote to stay in the European Union later this week.

After months of uncertainty about the crucial poll on June 23, recent polls have suggested that the U.K. will opt to remain in the trading bloc.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 23.6 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,280.4 by 0205 GMT. After losing ground amid fears of a "Brexit", the benchmark has risen nearly three percent in four sessions.

"There's comments from both sides about how bad it's going to be, but I think it will cause some volatility if they do vote to leave, and I don't think it's been priced into the market," said Lonsec Stockbroking equity strategist Danial Moradi.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia led the banks higher, up 1.4 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank were all up just under 1 percent.

Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank, rose 2.1 percent.

Health stocks were also in positive territory. Blood plasma products company CSL rose nearly 1 percent, while Sonic Health added 3 percent and hospital operator Healthscope rose 1.6 percent.

Resources companies fell in line with weaker commodities prices. Rio Tinto dipped 1.6 percent while rival BHP Billiton declined 1 percent. Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group dropped 3.7 percent.

Energy stocks lost ground after the oil price fell, with Woodside Petroleum down 2.8 percent, Origin Energy off by 1.9 percent and Oil Search down 1.6 percent

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged, up 1 point at 6,876.51 in extremely light volume.

While the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU looked to be gaining momentum, "people are sitting on their hands waiting for the result", said Hamilton Hindin Greene broker James Smalley.

The biggest gainers included Orion Heath Group, up 1.3 percent. Earlier the company announced it would deploy its technology in Minnesota.

In the other direction, Kathmandu was down 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)