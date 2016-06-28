SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 28 Australian and New Zealand shares fell on Tuesday as Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union continued to spread turmoil in global markets.

Financials remained the biggest drag, pressuring the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1 percent, or 53.03 points, to 5085.20 by 0124 GMT. The benchmark had edged up 0.47 percent on Monday, but it is down 4.5 percent since Friday.

"It's a complete reversal of what happened yesterday," said CMC Markets' chief strategist Michael McCarthy.

"With the negative reaction overnight in American and European markets a lot of that enthusiasm has been reversed."

UK exposed financials extended their losses, led by BT Investment which fell 4.2 percent and is down 27 percent since the Brexit result. Shares in Henderson Group lost 1.87 percent on Tuesday and are also down 27 percent since Friday.

A 3 percent fall in oil prices overnight, to a seven-week low, led energy stocks down, with Santos losing 5.5 percent and Worley Parsons falling 4.9 percent. And despite a rise in iron ore prices, Fortescue Metals Group shed 4.2 percent and BHP shares edged lower by 0.4 percent.

Media stocks fell with News Corp losing 4.3 percent, Fairfax down 2.2 percent and APN News & Media slipping 4 percent, following a 9.5 percent fall on Monday.

Investors sought safety in gold miners and telecommunications stocks, with Telstra shares rising by 0.7 percent, Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 1.7 percent and Evolution Mining Ltd rising as much as 5.5 percent to its highest price since 2003 on its positive outlook for FY16 and FY17.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.34 percent or 22.91 points to 6,663.390 as the Brexit hangover kept buyers at bay.

Technology stocks suffered with online auction company Trade Me down 1.8 percent and accounting software company Xero falling 1.1 percent.

Chicken producer Tegel led losses, falling 2.4 percent, as investors took profits after the firm rose 4.4 percent the previous session.

Dual-listed Australian-owned banks also fell with Westpac down 1.3 percent and ANZ down 1.4 percent, while New Zealand-based Heartland Bank also lost 0.9 percent.

New Zealand Refining led gains, up 2.1 percent while Air New Zealand rose 1.0 percent.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)