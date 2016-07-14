SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 14 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by positive job data, while New Zealand's market extended recent gains, hovering close to record highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 18.17 points, to 5406.7 by 0312 GMT. The benchmark has gained 3.4 percent this week amid a global rebound in riskier assets, more than recouping its post-Brexit losses.

Thursday's cautious rally follows a welcome jump in full-time jobs, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, although the unemployment rate also rose.

"We've had five consecutive days of gains but the gains haven't been on anything solid, there's not a lot of conviction behind the actual moves and the market's probably running out of steam," said market analyst Tristan K'Nell at Altair Asset Management in Sydney.

"The resources sector has run really hard over the last couple of months, so there's no surprise to see a little bit of easing there. And although the employment data was just below headline numbers, it wasn't too bad. It was a good number in terms of full-time employment."

Shares in oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd slumped as much as 20 percent before going on a trading halt, after Woodside Petroleum agreed to buy out ConocoPhillips' interests in oil discoveries off Senegal, where FAR is a stakeholder.

The price Woodside paid implied a value of A$0.07 for FAR, well below some analysts' estimates of the value of its stake.

Mining stocks backtracked on recent gains. BHP Billiton Ltd shares fell 1.5 percent, Newcrest Mining Ltd shares lost 3 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd stocks were down 1.4 percent at lunchtime.

Financials extended recent gains, following the relection of Australia's conservative government, with National Australia Bank Ltd the biggest mover, adding 1.2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent or 12.88 points to 7,077.20.

Steel goods manufacturer Steel Tube led gains, rising 2.63 percent.

A2 Milk rose 1.6 percent and Air New Zealand was up 1.2 percent.

Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, rose 0.4 percent after the co-operative announced its June operating figures and said exports to China and Latin America had strong growth.

Casino operator Sky City lost 0.6 percent after it announced the resignation of a senior manager.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill)