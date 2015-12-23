SYDNEY, Dec 24 Australian shares are headed for their seventh straight day of gains on Thursday helped by a strong lead from Wall Street and a rebound in oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 1.4 percent overnight, a 29.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent in the last session. Despite recent gains, the index is down 0.4 percent in December, a far cry from gains of 0.6-3.2 percent for the month in the past three years. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.12 percent to 6,202.99 in early trade, staying near record highs scaled in the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Dominic Evans)