By Cecile Lefort SYDNEY, Jan 4 Australian stocks are set for a weak start on Monday, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street on its last 2015 trading day with falling commodity prices likely to provide headwind. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after a 1 percent loss in its U.S. ADRs. The local stock index futures dropped 0.6 percent to 5,257.0, a 38.8-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The Australian benchmark index fell 2.1 percent in 2015, its first annual loss in four years as slumping iron ore and metal prices hit blue-chip mining stocks, while onerous capital rules hurt the heavyweight banking sector. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index will be shut for a public holiday and re-open on Tuesday. The benchmark leapt 13 percent in 2015, the fourth annual gain with dairy firm A2 Milk among the top outperformers with a 220 percent rise. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Susan Fenton)