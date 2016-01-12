UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Jan 13 Australian shares were expected to open higher on Wednesday, firming for the first time in nine sessions, though concerns over the Chinese economy and weak commodity prices provided a ceiling to gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 4,909.0, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February