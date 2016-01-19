SYDNEY, Jan 20 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, losing nearly half the gains achieved in the previous session. The local share price index futures eased 0.3 percent to 4,829.0, a 74-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO. The benchmark rose 0.74 percent on Tuesday, a day after hitting a 2-1/2 year closing low. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)