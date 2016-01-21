MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Australian shares are set to climb on Friday, taking their cue from a rally on Wall Street and rebounds in oil and metals prices on hints of more monetary stimulus in Europe, which also helped to push up New Zealand stocks. Australian share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,851, pointing to a firmer start in the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 6,091.97 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)