SYDNEY, Feb 9 Australian stocks are set to fall on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street following worries about global growth and sliding oil prices. Stock index futures dropped 1.3 percent to 4,859 or a 64-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark closed unchanged in the last session, but was still down 6 percent so far this year. Natural resources and financial stocks are likely to come under pressure with global miner BHP Billiton seen opening around 2.4 percent lower. Cochlear, the world's top hearing implants maker, will release its results during the session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.8 percent in early trade, having been closed for a public holiday on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Dalgleish)