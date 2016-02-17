SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares look set to start firmer on Thursday after a jump in oil prices boosted resource stocks and helped Wall Street to a strong finish. The local share price index futures rose 1.5 percent to reach a 26-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday to 4,875.0. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole)