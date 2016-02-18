UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian stocks are poised to open lower on Friday, edging down after touching a two-week high in the previous session. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 4932.0, a 60.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by John Stonestreet)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February