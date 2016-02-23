SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australian shares are set for a
difficult start on Wednesday following a negative lead from Wall
Street, with energy stocks likely to be hit by a renewed slide
in oil prices.
Pointing to a soft open, share price index futures
fell 0.6 percent to 4,916.0, a 63.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended 0.43
percent lower on Tuesday, reversing from a three-week peak.
A flood of corporate earnings will be closely watched as
well. Among those that have just announced their results were
Asciano and Wesfarmers.
The mood was slightly better across the Tasman Sea with New
Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 0.22 percent, or
13.56 points, at 6,189.23.
