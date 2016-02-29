MELBOURNE, March 1 Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday, but mining stocks should help limit losses, buoyed by China's move to boost growth and expectations of no near term U.S. rate rises. New Zealand shares rose in early trade. Local share price index futures pointed to a slightly weaker opening, slipping 0.2 percent to 4,862.0, an 18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 6,252.55 in early trade, with A2 Milk leading the way, up 4 percent. Australia's Reserve Bank is expected to leave the cash rate at a record low 2.0 percent on Tuesday but maintain the option to ease later if necessary. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Alison Williams)