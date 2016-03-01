SYDNEY, March 2 Australian shares are set to open up nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, drawing support from a Wall Street rally on strong economic data. The local share price index futures rose 1.8 percent, a 55.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.92 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Mark Heinrich)