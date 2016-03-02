SYDNEY, March 3 Australian shares will look to extend their rally to a third session on Thursday as a warming of global risk appetite lifted commodity prices and Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to a 17-point premium over the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 5,021. The benchmark jumped 2 percent on Wednesday following a rally in global markets and upbeat domestic growth data, to end at its highest in over a month. The next major chart target is the February peak of 5,073 and a break there would be technically bullish for a move toward 5,300. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.4 percent higher in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dominic Evans)