SYDNEY, March 4 Australian shares are set to open with a firm tone on Friday, with resources stocks likely to underpin gains following a rally in commodities. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 2 percent higher following an increase in its U.S. ADRs . Prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, touched its highest since October. Local share price index futures pointed to a flat opening at 5,079. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed to a two-month peak on Thursday and was set to show its largest weekly gain this year at 4.1 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Janet Lawrence)