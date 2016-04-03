SYDNEY, April 4 Australian shares were set for an uncertain start on Monday as pressure on local bank stocks battles with the positive lead from a firmer close on Wall Street and upbeat U.S. economic data. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, leaving it in line with Friday's cash market close of 4999.39. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.6 percent on Friday, led by selling of bank stocks, partly on concerns about the risk of rising bad debts. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a slim 0.05 percent firmer in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Crosby)