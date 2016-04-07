SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares are set for a weak start on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower on renewed worries about global growth. The local share price index futures slipped about 1 percent to 4,898 points, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday. The index, which has already lost more than 2 percent in April, is set for its third consecutive weekly drop this week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index pulled back from gains made in the previous sessions to further drift away from a record level of 6,765.88 points hit earlier in the week. At 2255 GMT, the index was down 0.27 percent at 6,736.86 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)