SYDNEY, April 21 Australian shares were set to open firmer on Thursday as commodities extended their recovery, with iron ore hitting 10-month peaks, while Wall Street closed near record highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, a 25-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday to 5,215.9. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)