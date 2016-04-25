SYDNEY, April 26 Australian stocks are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a subdued performance on Wall Street and taking a pause after last week's rally. Stock index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,211.0, a 25.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark gained 1.5 percent last week, having touched its highest since early January. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged up 0.1 percent in early trade, edging closer to a record high of 6,917.57 touched last week. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)