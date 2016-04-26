MELBOURNE, April 27 Australian shares are set to open cautiously higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from a weaker U.S. dollar boosting oil and mining stocks, while investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,215.0, a 5.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,779.61 in early trade. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)