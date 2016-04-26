UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE, April 27 Australian shares are set to open cautiously higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from a weaker U.S. dollar boosting oil and mining stocks, while investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,215.0, a 5.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,779.61 in early trade. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February