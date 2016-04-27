SYDNEY, April 28 Australian shares looked set to open firmer on Thursday as gains on Wall Street and a jump in oil prices aided risk sentiment, while speculation grew that domestic interest rates would be cut next week. The local share price index futures rose 1.0 percent to a 19-point premium over the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, dragged in part by weakness in banking stocks. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped a slight 0.1 percent in early trade after the country's central bank skipped a chance to cut interest rates, though it did say further easing might be required. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese)