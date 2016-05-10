SYDNEY, May 11 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to benefit from a rebound in oil prices. Pointing to a firm start, stock index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,364.0, a 21.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,916.1, in the first few minutes of trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)