UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to benefit from a rebound in oil prices. Pointing to a firm start, stock index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,364.0, a 21.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,916.1, in the first few minutes of trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts