SYDNEY, May 13 Australian shares are poised for a subdued open on Friday following a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, but a bounce in oil prices could help underpin the energy sector. Pointing to a flat start, share price index futures eased 0.2 percent to 5,358.0, a small discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on Thursday at 5,359.3. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,922.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)