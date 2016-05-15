MELBOURNE, May 16 Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, with resources set to come under pressure after data showed China's economic activity grew more slowly than expected in April. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,316.0 early Saturday after Wall Street finished weaker, pointing to a lower opening even before the disappointing Chinese data landed. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 6,895.17 in early trade, hauled down by a 4.8 percent fall in Sky City in the first trading since it announced a NZ$263 million ($178 million) sale of new shares to pay down debt. New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra rose 0.5 percent after it confirmed it would make an early dividend payment next month despite its milk collection for the last season having dropped 3 percent due to low global prices. For a summary of action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1 = 1.4786 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)