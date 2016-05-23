SYDNEY, May 24 Australian shares are set to have a cautious start on Tuesday, following an unimpressive finish on Wall Street, with resources stocks likely to be weighed by slipping commodity prices. Local share price index futures inched down 0.1 percent to 5,335.0, a 16.1-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark dipped 0.6 percent in the last session, having touched its lowest level in two weeks. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)