SYDNEY, May 25 Australian shares are set to open up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-week low touched in the previous session, as rising Wall Street indexes underpinned gains. The local share price index futures rose 1.4 percent to 5,371.0, an 75.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.44 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.135 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)