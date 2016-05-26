SYDNEY, May 27 New Zealand stocks opened a touch higher on Friday, while their Australian counterparts are looking at a similarly subdued start following an unimpressive session on Wall Street and a mixed performance in commodities markets. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index crept up 0.1 percent, or 6.1 points, to 6,954.0 in early trade. Australia's share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent, or 5.0 points, to 5,398.0, a mere 10-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark is up 0.7 percent so far this week. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)