MELBOURNE, Aug 2 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, drifting down from a near one-year high after oil prices fell, while investors await a decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia on whether to cut rates to a record low. Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker opening, falling 0.4 percent to a 62.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.45 percent to 5,587.4 on Monday. The central bank is tipped by a majority of economists to cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent to curb a slowdown in inflation. The decision is due at 0430 GMT. New Zealand's NZX 50 index dipped 6.44 points to 7,350.19 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)