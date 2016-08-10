SYDNEY, Aug 11 Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, as the index came under pressure from weaker global equity markets and depressed oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,483.0, a 60.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.16 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler)