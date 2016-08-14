SYDNEY, Aug 15 Australian shares look set to edge lower at the open on Monday on worries about U.S and Chinese growth. The market's direction will also likely be driven by results from National Australia Bank, Newcrest Mining and others due on Monday. The local share price index futures fell 11 points to 5,474 points, 56.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 22.88 in its last session on Friday, gaining 0.6 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Howard Goller)