SYDNEY, Aug 16 Australian shares are set for a firm start on Tuesday, tracking a buoyant session on Wall Street, with investors focused on more earnings results from local companies, including giant miner BHP Billiton. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,494.0, but that was a 37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent in the last session, edging closer to a recent one-year peak. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened steady at 7,383.67, within a whisker of an all-time peak of 7,391.65 touched last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)