SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australian shares are seen slightly lower at Wednesday's open, weighed down by falls on Wall Street. Company results, and the release of wages data at 11:30 a.m., will drive sentiment through the day. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,482 points, a 50-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 7.96 points, or 0.14 percent, on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 43 points, or 0.6 percent in early trade, reaching 7,353.78 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Alan Crosby)