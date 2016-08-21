SYDNEY, Aug 22 Australian shares are seen edging lower at the open on Monday, weighed by a slide on Wall Street on Friday. Trading during the day and through the week is expected to be driven by local company results. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,490 points, a 36.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)