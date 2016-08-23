SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian shares were poised to edge higher on Wednesday as a stronger Wall Street pushed the index towards a three-week high. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,533 points, a 0.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday as the index hit a three-week high. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)