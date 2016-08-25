SYDNEY, Aug 26 Australian shares set for cautious start after a soft finish on Wall Street and ahead of a long-awaited speech by the head of the Federal Reserve that could clarify the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,518 in early trade. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index gave up 0.36 percent, or 19.77 points, to close at 5,541.90 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.13 percent in quiet trade. U.S. stocks ended modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more Fed officials pushed the case for a rate hike. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)