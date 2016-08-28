Aug 29 Australian stocks look poised for a muted start on Monday after comments from top U.S. Federal Reserve officials left the door open for an interest rate hike in the United States in the near term, while narrowing the chances of further rate cuts in Australia. Wall Street closed modestly lower in choppy trading last Friday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that the case for a rate increase had grown stronger. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested a move could come at the central bank's September policy meeting if the economy was doing well. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to a 33.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 5,515.47. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.015 percent at 22:25 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)