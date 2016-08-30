Aug 31 Australian stocks are expected to open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors take a pause and wait for further hints on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Upbeat U.S. consumer spending data has firmed expectations of a U.S. rate hike sometime this year after Fed officials recently said that such a move was possible. Investors would keep a close eye on upcoming U.S. payrolls data for more clues as to when the Fed will make its move. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up 0.17 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.07 percent higher at 2231 GMT. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)