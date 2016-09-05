Sept 6 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for a central bank policy meeting later in the day, which is seen as likely to be a non-event after the recent rate cuts witnessed in August and May. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)is expected to hold its cash rate steady at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Monday. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 31.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed about 1.1 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped as much as 0.24 percent in early trade, after Monday's record highs. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)