Sept 7 Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Wednesday as investors await GDP data and for clues on the health of the economy. After the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on interest rates at Tuesday's policy meeting, the market's focus now shifts to GDP data. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index briefly touched a record high at the opening before falling 0.041 percent at 2230 GMT. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)