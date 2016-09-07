Sept 8 Australian shares look set for a muted start on Thursday tracking a flat Wall Street, although a late rally in crude oil prices is expected to push energy stocks higher. U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. Markets have been weighing the likelihood of a rate hike this month from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with recent economic data suggesting the central bank could hold off for now. But comments from U.S. Fed officials on Wednesday hinted that the possibility of a rate hike in September remained on the table. U.S. crude prices rose nearly 3 percent overnight in post settlement trading after U.S. inventory data showed what might be the largest weekly stock draw in over three decades. O/R The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index briefly extended record gains before losing 0.20 percent at 22:11 GMT For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)