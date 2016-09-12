Sept 13 Australian shares are expected to snap three sessions of losses on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally, as Fed officials eased rate hike fears. While Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard stuck to her dovish stance on interest rates, Atlanta Fed Bank President Dennis Lockhart and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari suggested there was no urgency for a rate rise, citing the fragile state of the economy. The local share price index futures rose 1.5 percent, or 79 points, to 5280, a 60.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since July on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent, or 42.9 points, to 7,322.74 at 22:32 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)